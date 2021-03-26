[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington County Bar Foundation is accepting grant applications through April 30 for projects that have a connection to the legal community in Arlington and Falls Church.
Grants are funded by members of the legal community, and generally range between $250 and $2,500, although larger amounts have been awarded.
If interested in applying for a grant, e-mail Paul Ferguson, chair of the grants committee, at pferguson@arlingtonva.us with the following information:
• Name of the organization and contact information.
• Purpose of the organization and how it serves the justice system in the local area.
• Amount requested and what the funds will be used for.
• Tax ID and current IRS tax status.
Applications should be limited to one page. Applicants will be notified of the foundation’s decisions by the end of May.
