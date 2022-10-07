Arlington Bar Foundation honors member's philanthropy

The Arlington County Bar Foundation recently honored Sudeep Bose with the Campbell-Smith-Thompson Award, which is presented to a board member who has made extraordinary contributions to the philanthropic mission of the foundation.
“During his chairmanship [in 2020-21] and his six years on the board, Bose has excelled in memorializing the rich heritage of the Arlington legal community through social media, photography and videography,” the organization said. “He used his news-media experience and his business acumen to improve how the foundation communicates with its supporters, grantees and well-wishers.”
Despite the challenges imposed by the pandemic, Bose used his chairmanship year to complete the most successful grant season in the foundation’s recent history, the Bar Foundation noted.
The award was presented to Bose by former recipients Mark Cummings and Jennifer Brust as part of the foundation’s annual Donor-Donee Reception, held at the Arlington County Justice Center.
At the event, recipients of Bar Foundation funding were recognized by the foundation’s chair, Clerk of the Circuit Court Paul Ferguson.
They included Arm and Arm; Andrew B. Ferrari Argus House; George Mason University Scalia Law veterans-housing project with American Legion Post 139; Arlington County Drug Court; Arlington County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Services; Arlington Partnership for Youth and Families’ Second Chance program; Arlington Thrive; Borromeo Immigration.
Also, Doorways for Women & Families; Legal Services of Northern Virginia; National Capital Treatment & Recovery Center; Offender Aid and Restoration; Restoration Immigration; Second Chance Advisory Committee; SCAN [Stop Child Abuse Now] of Northern Virginia; and the Virginia Hospital Foundation.
