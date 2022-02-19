The Arlington County Bar Foundation is accepting grant applications from organizations serving Arlington and Falls Church that have a connection to the legal community.
Grants usually range between $250 and $2,500; the maximum grant award is $5,000. The initiative is funded by members of the legal community and other donations to the foundation.
The application deadline is April 29, with grant payments made approximately July 1.
If interested in applying for a grant, send an e-mail to grants-committee chair Paul Ferguson at pferguson@arlingtonva.us with the following information: Name of organization and contact information, including the name of the person submitting the grant; purpose of the organization and how it serves the local community; the grant funds would be used to promote and improve the justice system; amount requested; specific project; and Tax ID or IRS tax status.
