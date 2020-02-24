The Arlington County Bar Foundation is accepting grant applications from organizations serving Arlington and Falls Church that have a connection to the legal community or are engaged in improving the justice system.
Grants usually range between $250 and $2,000, although larger amounts have been approved in the past. The maximum grant request is $5,000.
Those seeking grant funding should send an e-mail to Paul Ferguson, chair of the grants committee, at pferguson@arlingtonva.us, with the following information: Name and contact information of organization; purpose of organization; amount requested and what funds will be used for; and IRS tax status and tax-ID number.
The deadline is Friday, March 27. Decisions will be announced in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.