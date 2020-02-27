The chairman of the Arlington County Board says there is a chance county property owners won’t see as big a tax bite as they might otherwise fear this year.
Board members on Feb. 25 voted to advertise a real-estate tax rate of $1.026 per $100 assessed valuation, a rate unchanged from last year. But for the owner of a typical single-family property assessed at $900,000 last year, the 2019 tax bill of $9,234 would rise nearly $400 to $9,631 in 2020, due to increasing assessments.
If the tax rate remains at its 2019 rate, about 85 percent of Arlington homeowners will see higher tax bills this year, due to increases in assessments.
“Facing that reality, we will certainly be looking for ways to adopt a lower rate than what we have advertised,” Garvey said in a statement after the advertised rate was adopted.
(Garvey may have an added incentive to tag herself as looking out for property owners – she is facing challenger Chanda Choun in the June Democratic County Board primary.)
Board members will set the tax rate when adopting the fiscal 2021 budget in April. Under state law, they are able to enact a rate lower than or equal to the advertised one, but cannot enact one that is higher.
Board members earlier this year directed County Manager Mark Schwartz to propose a spending package with no increase in the tax rate. Schwartz followed directions, submitting a $1.4 billion budget package that keeps the rate at $1.026 per $100 for residential properties. (Owners of commercial properties also pay a transportation surcharge and, in some cases, surtaxes for the operation of business-improvement districts.)
Real-estate tax bills, while adopted in the spring, are retroactive to the start of the year. Property taxes are due in two equal installments payable in June and October.
