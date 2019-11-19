Arlington County Board members last week eliminated a longstanding policy limiting government-backed affordable housing to those living below specified income levels, causing concern in some quarters that very-low-income residents could be left behind.
As part of a broader revision to affordable-housing zoning rules on the Nov. 16 agenda, board members lifted the current ceilings, which require those living in subsidized apartment units to earn no more than 60 percent of area median income. That works out to about $50,000 for a single-person household, $66,000 for a family of four.
The new wording would set income requirements at levels “deemed by the County Board” at any given point in time.
The revision, theoretically, means affordable-housing units funded in part by taxpayer dollars could go to households earning six figures a year or more.
“I assume [the proposal] is uncontroversial at this point,” County Board Chairman Christian Dorsey said during the public hearing on the zoning changes.
Not necessarily.
Doris Ray, a member of the Disability Advisory Commission, warned that lifting income caps on who can live in future subsidized units could disproportionately hurt those at the lower end of the economic spectrum.
“We are against – or at least want you to reconsider – redefining the definition,” Ray said. “I know that members of the commission are concerned not only that housing include units that are at or below 60 percent, but are very concerned about the people who are extremely low-income, many of whom have disabilities.”
Ray said the goal should be to increase the number of units available to residents earning 30 to 40 percent of median income, not focus efforts on those earning $100,000 or more per year.
It was a view that resonated with County Board member Katie Cristol.
“I am incredibly skeptical of increasing our income ranges,” said Cristol, although she said she could support going as high as 80 percent of median income.
Members of the Planning Commission had recommended – albeit on a split 7-5 vote – that the county government adopt a middle-ground policy, limiting access to affordable units to those making less than 120 percent of median income. Several other local jurisdictions have that threshold, aimed primarily at providing support for young professionals starting careers.
Board member Erik Gutshall said he was OK with eliminating the income caps from current zoning language, and didn’t support the Planning Commission’s middle path.
“I would never want to codify a specific figure,” he said.
In the final vote, that view carried the day, as board members opted to eliminate references to a percentage of median income in their zoning rules. However, they would maintain the ability to impose income restrictions on individual projects that either require zoning changes to be built or rely on county-government support (through the Affordable Housing Investment Trust or other ways) to be financially feasible.
The policy change also would eliminate language related to county-government support for home-ownership subsidies and support, which currently limits such efforts to those earning 80 percent or less of median household income.
The actions were a small part of a broader discussion that, in the end, resulted in some loosening of zoning regulations in portions of the county, aimed at spurring more development by giving developers more “bonus density” if they provide amenities that the county government wants, including affordable units.
Despite some squabbling over specifics, the final vote was 5-0.
“We’re all on the same page: We all want more affordable housing,” County Board Vice Chairman Libby Garvey said.
Garvey was among board members who voted against a proposal by Cristol in support of an alternate staff plan, one that would have given developers more flexibility than is provided by the formal staff recommendation.
“We’re not allowing enough housing to be built,” Cristol said in support of going the more-flexibility route.
Garvey agreed with that statement, but suggested the secondary proposal hadn’t been vetted enough and might result in unforeseen problems down the road.
“It’s the unintended consequences that worry me,” said Garvey, one of three votes derailing Cristol’s offering and bringing discussion back to the main staff recommendation.
(The discussion meandered for a time into the weeds. “My head hurts a little bit,” Gutshall said at one point, summing things up nicely.)
Following the Nov. 16 vote, board members intimated they had moved the ball incrementally on an issue that continues to bedevil those who want Arlington to be a place that those of all income levels can call home.
“This provides a path,” Dorsey said, but is no guarantee of solving the ongoing exodus of affordable units countywide.
