It ain’t over until it’s over, the late, great Yogi Berra was quoted as saying.
But when it comes to the COVID-19 crisis and the Arlington County government, it won’t be over even when it’s over.
County Board members on May 16 are expected to adopt an updated proclamation of a community emergency, which will extend expanded government powers not just until the current pandemic situation is declared under control by Gov. Northam, but for up to six months thereafter.
That’s the maximum amount of time granted to Virginia localities, under a 1950 state law, to enact special measures and suspend certain otherwise obligatory requirements during a public emergency.
Gov. Northam declared a state of emergency across the commonwealth on March 23. Arlington officials followed with their own a day later.
The six-page declaration largely pertains to public meetings and some administrative practices of the local government. The measure also authorizes County Manager Mark Schwartz to seek “any federal or state funding, reimbursement or aid related to the attack, crisis, disaster or emergency and its impacts on the county and its businesses and residents.”
