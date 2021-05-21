[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington County Board members on May 18 made the following appointments to county boards and commissions:
Terri Baumann was reappointed to the Arts Commission. Sasha Whitney was reappointed to the Commission on the Status of Women. Darren Buck was appointed to represent the Transportation Commission on the Crystal City Citizens Review Council. Thomas Denning was reappointed to the Economic Development Commission.
Robert Meden was appointed to the Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board. Brian Harner was appointed and Claire Noakes and Stacy Snyder were reappointed to the Joint Facilities Advisory Commission. Giles Crimi was reappointed to the Neighborhood Complete Streets Commission.
Megan Sheckles and Kristi Sawert were reappointed to the Sports Commission. John Burke was reappointed to the Technology Commission. James Lantelme was reappointed to the Transportation Commission.