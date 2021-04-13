[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
It could be summer before Arlington County Board meetings return to an in-person venue. The board schedule currently anticipates meetings through May will be “virtual”-only, as they have been since the spring of 2020 when the pandemic took hold.
Such online meetings have been permitted under the state of emergency declared last year by Gov. Northam, but probably will have to revert to in-person when the governor or the courts rescind that declaration.
During the year, most County Board members have participated in public meetings from their own homes, while others, as well as County Manager Mark Schwartz, have participated from their County Board offices.
