After her initial first choice dropped out, Arlington County Board member Libby Garvey has endorsed Andria McClellan in the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor.
“I think she has the kind of experience and tested ability that we need in Richmond,” Garvey said of McClellan, a member of the Norfolk City Council. “While her 30 years of experience in the private sector and nonprofit arena give her great background and understanding of the issues, it is her experience in local government that is most important to me. Her unique perspective is what we need to help solve tough problems and work with stakeholders at every level to make positive change.”
Garvey initially had endorsed Del. Elizabeth Guzman (D-Prince William) in the race for lieutenant governor. But Guzman dropped out of the race to concentrate her energies on fending off what appears to be a strong challenge from Rod Hall, who is attempting displace her in the House of Delegates. Like the Democratic primaries for statewide office, the Democratic races for House of Delegates will be decided on June 8, as well.
Among others in the race for lieutenant governor is Del. Mark Levine (D-Alexandria-Arlington-Fairfax), whose 49th District includes Garvey’s political base of Fairlington.