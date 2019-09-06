Arlington County Board members say fears of local residents are misplaced if they think the county government will move forward on construction of boathouse facilities in Rosslyn without more community discussion.
But at the same time, officials say there is no firm timetable to get those discussions started.
A planning process will take place “at a time when we feel like it’s appropriate to commence,” County Board Chairman Christian Dorsey said in response to a question at the Arlington County Civic Federation candidate forum, held Sept. 3.
Dorsey and fellow board Democrat Katie Cristol are being challenged by independents Arron O’Dell and Audrey Clement in the Nov. 5 election.
“There will be a master-planning process,” Cristol said at the event, but like Dorsey was iffy on a timetable.
The September Civic Federation meeting was the organization’s first since federation delegates in June voted 33-1 to press the County Board undertake a robust, broad-based planning process for the site along Lee Highway in Rosslyn before rubber-stamping that space for boathouse uses.
The vote came after County Board members a month before had voted 5-0 to sign a programmatic agreement with the National Park Service, designating the Lee Highway parcel as suitable for boathouse operations.
Exactly how final that agreement might prove remains open to interpretation. Some say it binds the county government to using the parcel (purchased with $2.4 million in taxpayer funds in 2014) for boathouse facilities; others say it simply makes that an option.
Either way, civic leaders were not happy that the agreement was sprung on them with little notice in June. Duke Banks, then the Civic Federation president, complained the public deserved more time to provide input.
“This is all about process rather than the merits of a boathouse,” Banks said in June. (He has since rotated out as federation president, succeeded by Sandy Newton.)
At the Sept. 3 candidate forum, Clement echoed the earlier comments.
“I’m all for a boathouse, but I’m also all for the County Board abiding by its policies,” calling the promise of a robust community-engagement process another case of county-government double-speak.
(Bernie Berne, the Civic Federation delegate who posed the boathouse question, complained that all four candidates missed the point of his query, but Newton declined to give him a chance to pose it differently a second time.)
In the spring, the National Park Service wrapped up its mandated environmental study, concluding the Rosslyn site was the best option available for the boathouse facility. Some advocates prefer Gravelly Point, closer to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
Local high schools for decades have sought a local space for their crew programs, rather than having to travel either across the Potomac to Georgetown or down the river to Alexandria (or beyond) for training. And recreational non-motorized boaters and kayakers also are eager for better river access. But the proposal never reached the front burner at the National Park Service until recently.
Funding is likely to come from a mix of federal, local and private dollars.
The dance between Arlington officials and the National Park Service on the matter is the result of an agreement reached more than 80 years ago between the local and federal governments. Construction of the George Washington Memorial Parkway beginning in the 1930s cut the majority of Arlington off from the Potomac shoreline; when the shore came under control of the National Park Service, federal legislation guaranteed Arlington’s access to the water for non-motorized boating.
Supporters say a facility for non-motorized boats could be incorporated into the Rosslyn shoreline without adverse impact. But the Arlington-Alexandria stretch of the waterway has a number of disadvantages, including excessive wind on the Potomac as well as noise from jets at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.