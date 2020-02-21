Some will call it fair compensation for the work done. Others will deride it as self-aggrandizement by a group that many Arlington residents (and some leaders of the region’s larger jurisdictions) probably couldn’t pick out of a lineup.
But either way, the five County Board members appear on track for major pay increases.
County Manager Mark Schwartz’s proposed fiscal 2021 budget sets the stage for phasing in, over a three-year period, salary hikes of more than $30,000 a year for what, until now, officially have been classified as part-time positions.
Board members last June teed up the pay increases (without actually enacting them) by setting a maximum pay rate for the positions of $89,951 for members, $95,735 for the board chairman. The previous salary cap was $57,337 and $63,071, respectively.
By enacting the pay raises as part of the upcoming budget process, rather than as a stand-alone item, county leaders are likely to be able to skirt any public discontent – if any exists.
By most accounts, the push for higher pay has emanated from board member and current chairman Libby Garvey. A year ago, the then-board chairman, Christian Dorsey, said he had no desire to take up the matter in 2019, but within months reversed course. (Dorsey himself is facing well-publicized personal financial woes, which critics of the pay raise suggest may have been a reason for his change of heart.)
From its founding in the 1930s until the 1990s, being a member of the County Board was essential an act of altruistic community service – pay was low and many members held outside jobs or had spouses who did. Over the past two decades, however, board members began to add accoutrements, from individual staff support to benefits akin to full-time government employees, and effectively consider themselves as such.
