Arlington County Board members on Oct. 22 are expected to approve funding for construction of a replacement Fire Station #8, setting the stage for a two-year construction period.
The current fire station, located at 4845 Lee Highway, dates to the early 1960s. The planned new station will include three bays (up from two) and will sit on the same parcel.
As of Oct. 14, county officials had not posted details of the planned construction contract, but the funds are in hand, having been approved by voters in two bond referendums.
Ground-breaking on the facility is slated for next year, with construction to take about 24 months.
The fire station’s lineage dates back more than a century, when residents of the segregated Halls Hill community banded together to start a volunteer fire brigade. The station later was incorporated in the county’s fire department.
When plans to build a new station first were discussed, county officials wanted to move it to a parcel on Old Dominion Drive. But the communities around the existing station rebelled, accusing county leaders of a lack of cultural sensitivity, and County Board members ultimately voted to leave the station where it was.
A temporary structure will be built nearby to serve fire and emergency-medical needs during the construction period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.