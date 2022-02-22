Arlington County Board members recently made the following appointments to advisory bodies.
Kenneth Matzkin and Jose Peñaranda were reappointed to the Board of Equalization of Real Estate Assessments. Jordan Stevenson was appointed to the Commission on the Status of Women. Lincoln Cummings and Gregory Bramham were reappointed to the Community Development Citizens Advisory Committee.
Michael Dowell, Susan English, Judy Freshman, Richard Kelly, Rob Mandle, Barbara Selfridge and Pamela Van Hine were reappointed to the Crystal City Citizens Review Council.
Josh Handler and Stephen Sockwell were reappointed to the Forestry and Natural Resources Commission. Anne O’Brien and David Scott Carlson were reappointed to the Partnership for Children, Youth and Families. Aaron Almanza and Ryan Whitaker were appointed and Kirit Mookerjee was reappointed to the Tenant-Landlord Commission. Sean Knowlan was appointed to the Transportation Commission. Marian Gooderham and Christine Brittle were appointed to the Arlington Career Center Public Facilities Review Committee.
In addition, Peter Robertson was designated chair of the Fiscal Affairs Advisory Commission.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]