Arlington County Board members recently made the following appointments to local boards and commissions:
Adam Green, Griha Singla and Stephanie Kline were appointed to the Arts Commission. Joan McIntyre and Timothy Effio were reappointed to the Climate Change, Energy and Environment Commission. Audrey Kremer was appointed to the Commission on Aging. Joseph Klem was appointed to the Community Services Board. Walter Charles Sergeant was reappointed to the Human Rights Commission. Melissa Riggio and Adam Rasmussen were appointed and Colt Gregory was reappointed to the Park and Recreation Commission.
John Mingus and Nancy Sharkey were reappointed to the Sports Commission. Josh Farrar, Martha Moore and Jonathan Adelstein were reappointed to the Technology Commission. Matthew Whitfield was reappointed to the Tenant-Landlord Commission. David Ludlow was appointed to the Transportation Commission. Police Sgt. Kimberly Jones was reappointed to the Trespass Towing Advisory Board.