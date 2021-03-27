[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington County Board members recently made the following appointments to government boards and commissions.
Mary Dooley, Mary Hogan, Barnes Lawson, Jose Penaranda and Mark Yates Sr. were reappointed to the Board of Equalization of Real Estate Assessments. Joshua Griset and Emily Emery were appointed to the Climate Change, Energy and Environment Commission. Jason Rylander, Catherine Aselford and Sonali Soneji were appointed to the Commission for the Arts.
Leonardo Cantos and Michael Angeloni were reappointed to the Disability Advisory Commission. Shawn Pierce was appointed to the Human Rights Commission. Rudy Burwell was appointed to the Industrial Development Authority. Jacqueline Snelling was reappointed to the Information Technology Advisory Commission. Shruti Kuppa was appointed to the Northern Virginia Conservation Trust.
Jane Siegel was reappointed to the Planning Commission. Xenia Ruiz was reappointed to the Commission on the Status of Women, and Julia Tanner was designated to chair the commission. Jason Despain was appointed to the Sports Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.