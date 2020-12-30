Arlington County Board members made the following appointments to local boards and commissions:
Clerk of the Circuit Court Paul Ferguson has been reappointed one of Arlington’s two representatives on the board of directors of NOVA Parks (Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority).
Edwin Allen and Bonnie Stroup have been appointed to the Aquatics Committee. Sharon Valencia, Michelle Santuoso and Alexandra Rothenburger have been reappointed to the Emergency Preparedness Advisory Commission. Phil Klingelhofer has been reappointed to the Forestry and Natural Resources Commission.
Wells Harrell and Janet Kopenhaver have been appointed and Eric Goldstein, Rodney Turner, Ted Black, Susan Cunningham and Steve Young have been reappointed to the Joint Facilities Advisory Commission. Margarita Scott Brose has been reappointed to the Neighborhood Complete Streets Commission.
Sarah Baryluk has been appointed and Shruti Kuppa has been reappointed to the Park and Recreation Commission. Frank Tranfa has been appointed and John Bacon, Sherry Kohan, Andrew Murray and Greg Thompson have been reappointed to the Sports Commission.
Abel Geleta, Avalon Bennett, Athena Perry, Elizabeth Koumans, Hannah Knittig, Isabelle Trini Rogano, Luqman Salahadin, Lily Powell, Pablo Swisher-Gomez, Rebecca Coral, Suheila Mukhtar, Sebastian Morales-Talero and Valeria Pina-Perera have been appointed and Aden Selassie, Ava Boston, Kate Allen, Peyton Fern, Sophie Snider and Yasmina Mansur have been reappointed to the Teen Network Board.
Anyone appointed who thinks outside the box? Like asking where 35+ years of so-called "Smart Growth" is taking us? This is how future County Board and School Board members get selected...and that's before Ranked Choice Voting is implemented,
