Though still subject to change, the 2020 Arlington County Board has adopted the meeting calendar for the 2021 board.
The composition of the five-member body will not change from 2020, as the lone current member whose term expires at the end of this year (Libby Garvey) was re-elected to a new four-year term on Nov. 3.
Other board members – Matt de Ferranti, Katie Cristol, Christian Dorsey and Takis Karantonis – will continue in office, although any or all of the incumbents might be quietly laying groundwork for potentially being snatched up by the incoming Biden administration.
(The last time a County Board member resigned to take up a federal-government post was in 1999, when Albert Eisenberg departed for a job in the Clinton administration.)
As has been the norm in the last few years, County Board members will eschew the longstanding tradition of meeting on New Year’s Day and instead hold an organizational meeting on Saturday, Jan. 2.
Regular Saturday meetings are slated for Jan. 23, Feb. 20, March 20, April 17, May 15, June 19, July 17, Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 13 and Dec. 11. Recessed meetings will be held the Tuesday three days after the Saturday meetings.
When, or whether, meetings will resume in a traditional in-person format remains an open question; even as other governing bodies get back to work in semi-normal fashion, Arlington board members seem disinclined to move away from “virtual” meetings that have been the normal since the onset of the COVID panic.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
