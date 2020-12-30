Immediately following the Jan. 4 organizational meeting of the Arlington County Board, the five members will hold an online gathering with the Arlington County Civic Federation.
The 90-minute confab is designed as the opportunity for elected officials to expound on their priorities for the coming year, and for Civic Federation delegates to give feedback to pre-screened questions and, if time is available, questions from the floor from Civic Federation delegates.
The event is designed to start at 7:10 p.m., but the timing is dependent on the length of the County Board organizational meeting, which starts at 6 p.m.
Registration is required by Jan. 4 at noon for those wishing to participate. (For information and registration details, see the Website at www.civfed.org). For those simply wishing to watch the interaction between elected officials and Civic Federation delegates and not participate, the event will be streamed live on the county government’s Website (www.arlingtonva.us) and run on its cable channel and YouTube channel.
Following the meeting with the County Board, which is slated to wrap up around 8:40 p.m., the Civic Federation will continue its meeting with a number of business items. These will only be viewable through the Civic Federation’s Zoom site, not the county government’s platforms.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(1) comment
Will any of the conformist CivFed delegates ask the County Board Urbanists how many years before residential neighborhoods experience annual flooding because of massive infill and tree removal? Stay tuned.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.