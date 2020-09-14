Arlington County Board members on Sept. 12 approved a new ordinance banning most firearms on county-government property or at events that require county-government permits.
The move follows similar actions taken in Alexandria and Falls Church, following enabling legislation giving localities the power to regulate weapons on their property.
The vote, taken after lengthy testimony, was 5-0, with a number of technical changes made to the original ordinance that was introduced in July.
County Board members also voted to approve $110,000 to create signage for buildings, parks and other areas where the ban would be in effect.
Localities across Virginia long had been prohibited by state law from enacting such weapons bans, but the Democratic majority in the legislature changed the law this year. Should Republicans regain control of the levers of power in Richmond, they would have the option of rescinding the authority.
(1) comment
Can we please IMMEDIATELY have an increased law enforcement presence in our public parks and on our public trails? What are Arlington's school resource officers doing now? What are Arlington Parks and Rec employees doing who are assigned to work in now-closed sports facilities and rec centers?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.