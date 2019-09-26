Despite concerns from both neighbors and the Planning Commission that the project was being rushed through without its ramifications being thoroughly vetted, Arlington County Board members on Sept. 24 approved redevelopment of the Holiday Inn Rosslyn site into a major mixed-use development.
The proposal by Dittmar calls for a new hotel, plus conference center and more than 500 residential units, on the parcel, bounded by North Fort Myer Drive, Lee Highway and North Nash Street. The current facilities on the 1.8-acre site date to the early 1970s.
The project’s floor-area ratio (FAR) of 9.97 – the total usable space divided by the surface area of the lot – is high but within the 10.0 FAR permitted in that part of Rosslyn. The buildings will rise 25 and 38 stories for residential and hotel uses, respectively.
Some of the parking will be underground, but because of bedrock below the surface, the remainder will be located above ground.
After reviewing the proposal earlier in September, Planning Commission members voted to recommend that final approval of the project be delayed pending more review. Some local residents turned out at the Sept. 24 County Board meeting to voice concern on a host of issues related to the project, including the loss of available parking.
But in a meeting that went past midnight, County Board members decided the project was worth moving forward on. The final 5-0 vote occurred after board members split 3-2 on some of proposed revisions to the submitted plan.
The site is one of a number across Rosslyn that soon will undergo redevelopment.
