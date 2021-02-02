Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
To steal and then mangle a line about Charlie from the folk-music standard “The MTA Song”: Will they ever return? No, they’ll never return!
Arlington County Board members continue to show no inclination to get back to in-person meeting. Currently, their schedule shows “virtual-only” gatherings through mid-April, with the exception of public hearings on the budget and tax rates, to which the board may be obligated to offer an in-person option.
County Board Chairman Matt de Ferranti says the matter of meeting type is subject to change.
“Given the high [COVID] positivity rates we are seeing in Arlington now, the meetings are currently listed as virtual,” he told the Sun Gazette. “We will continue to monitor the situation regularly and will return to in-person meetings as soon as we feel, based on the science and the data, that we can do so in a manner that protects public safety.”
Unsurprising. As of February 1st just over 2,000 Arlington residents have received a second CV vaccination. Or is that just over 2,000 second doses have been administered in Arlington?
