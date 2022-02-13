The Arlington County Board on Feb. 12 approved the next five projects as part of the government’s Neighborhood Conservation program.
The finalists were culled from more than 60 proposals considered last year by the Neighborhood Conservation Advisory Commission, which uses a points system to determine a ranking for applications.
The projects set for approval:
• $1.76 million for street improvements on 15th Street North from North Kenilworth Street to North Ingleside Street in the Tara Leeway Heights neighborhood.
• $712,000 for an intersection improvement at North Longfellow Road and 16th Street North in Westover.
• $660,000 for beautification and street improvements at South Manchester Street and 2nd Street South in Glencarlyn.
• $327,000 for improvements to Hillside Park in Radnor-Fort Myer Heights.
• $324,000 for LED streetlights on South Buchanan Street from South George Mason Drive to the area of 13th Road South in the Claremont neighborhood.
The projects are being funded by proceeds from the 2018 community-conservation bond approved by voters, and from savings on previously completed projects. Once the funding is expended, about $2.66 million will remain as a balance in the Neighborhood Conservation kitty.
