Arlington County Board members on March 20 are expected to award a contract worth up to $987,000 for streetscape improvements to the intersection of North Pershing Drive and Washington Boulevard.
The project will upgrade pedestrian safety through new sidewalks, curb ramps and crosswalks; will upgrade the traffic signalization; and will improve bus stops. The effort is to “provide for a more user-friendly intersection,” county officials said.
Ardent Co. was the low bidder among the six firms that competed for the project, which is being funded by the county government.
