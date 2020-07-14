Arlington County Board members on July 18 are slated to approve approximately $216,000 in annual grants for arts organizations.
The funding total is in line with previous years, and individual amounts were formally recommended by the Arlington Commission for the Arts.
Each of the 21 organizations that requested funding saw at least part of their request fulfilled; in addition, two of four individual artists seeking funding garnered a grant.
Funding recommended for individual arts groups included: The Arcanists ($1,780); Arlington Artists Alliance ($14,597); Arlington Arts Center ($16,232); Arlington Chorale ($3,920); Arlington Philharmonic Association ($9,473); Arlington Players ($13,990); Avant Bard Theatre ($15,681); Bowen McCauley Dance ($16,061); and Dominion Stage ($3,292).
Also, Educational Theatre Company ($15,866); Encore Stage & Studio ($16,042); Festival Argentino ($1,928); Halau O’Aulani ($3,957); Jane Franklin Dance ($12,672); National Chamber Ensemble ($9,218); Opera NOVA ($4,533); Prologue Theatre ($8,416); Prio Bangla ($3,484); Study Japanese in Arlington ($2,586); Synetic Theatre ($16,251); and UrbanArias ($15,833).
In addition, artists Liz Lindstrom and Valeria Stewart each received a $5,000 grant.
• • •
