Arlington County Board members on Jan. 22 are slated to approve $50,000 to be split among local arts groups, another effort to assist their efforts in rebounding from the COVID crisis.
The funding amounts were proposed by the county government’s Cultural Affairs Division and the Arlington County Commission for the Arts. Local arts organizations were able to apply for the grants, which are in addition to annual grant funding provided to groups by the Arlington government.
Individuals grants for organizations range from about $220 to just under $3,000. Recipients include the Arcanists, Arlington Artists Alliance, Arlington Arts Center, Arlington Chorale, Arlington Philharmonic, Arlington Players, Avant Bard, Dominion Stage, Educational Theatre Company, Encore Stage & Studio, Halau O’Aulani, Jane Franklin Dance, National Chamber Ensemble, Opera Nova, Student Japanese in Arlington, Synetic Theater and Urban Arias.
In addition, Educational Theatre Company and Natalia Girasol O’Neill received $10,000 grants from another pot of funding.
