Arlington County Board members will ring in 2020 with their annual organizational meeting, to be held on Thursday, Jan. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the Ellen M. Bozman Government Center, 2100 Clarendon Blvd.
At the meeting, board members will designate their chairman for the new year – expected to be Libby Garvey – and will lay out priorities.
At 7:30 p.m., board members will hold their annual meeting with the Arlington County Civic Federation in the same venue.
The community is invited to both events, which will be televised on the county government’s access channels.
