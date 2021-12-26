[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington County Board members will hold their annual organizational meeting on Monday, Jan. 3 at 6 p.m.
The 2022 lineup will remain the same as 2021 with five Democrats: Matt de Ferranti, Katie Cristol, Christian Dorsey, Libby Garvey and Takis Karantonis. Karantonis was the only board member whose seat was on the ballot in November; he won an easy victory over three independents.
At the meeting, board members will elect a chair for the coming year (almost assuredly Katie Cristol) and will lay out their own personal priorities for the coming year. A number of procedural votes will be held, but the real business of governance will not take place until the board’s formal January meeting later in the month.
Until relatively recently, the board’s organizational meeting was a tradition on New Year’s Day, but board members did away with that several years ago and have not revisited it.
A complete schedule of County Board meetings for 2022 can be found at https://bit.ly/3JeosbS.