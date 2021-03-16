[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington County Board members on March 20 are expected to take another step forward in the effort to connect Crystal City to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport for pedestrians and cyclists.
Using state-government funding, Arlington officials plan to award a contract for up to $4.23 million for engineering and other services for the project.
The effort, long sought by county officials, would provide a connection between Crystal City and the airport, which are only separated by about a half-mile but are difficult to travel between for those on foot, on bicycles or on scooters.
The funding also will cover completion of the environmental review mandated by the federal government.
While the project is moving along, it will not be a speedy process. County officials estimate that the environmental plan and conceptional design will require three to four years to complete. The contract also gives the county government the option of using the winning bidder – Vanasse Hangen Brustlin Inc. – for later design work and the preparation of the project for construction.
