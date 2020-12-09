Arlington County Board members on Dec. 12 are expected to reallocate funds from the Shirlington Employment and Education Center (SEEC) to support rental assistance for day-laborers in the community.
The plan will move $32,000 of the county government’s annual grant of $208,643 to SEEC to directly focus on rental assistance by making direct payments to landlords.
County staff cited “an urgent need” to help day-laborers retain housing during the pandemic.
Funding is available from unspent portions of the annual appropriation to SEEC.
