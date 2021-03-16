[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington County government has owned the parcel for 60 years, but now plans to dispose of a building in Courthouse Plaza to make way for new development.
County Board members on March 20 are expected to ratify the sale of 2049 15th Street North to a developer for the agreed-upon price of $1,743,000.
The building, like the rest of the block it sits on, will be razed by Greystar Real Estate Partners to make way for a mixed-use development also slated for approval this month by County Board members.
The three-story-plus-basement building most recently housed the winter-shelter operations of the Arlington Street People’s Assistance Network, but has been vacant since the opening of a permanent shelter facility two blocks to the south.
The building was constructed in 1949; the county government has owned it since 1961. Although not subject to taxation, the property’s assessment this year is $1.15 million.
