Arlington County Board members are establishing a formal policy to deal with donations made by the general public.
“The Arlington community is civic-minded and generous with its time and money, and the county routinely gets gifts from citizens,” said Lynne Porfiri of the county manager’s office in a memo to County Board members.
With no formal policy in place, all donations, even those of relatively small amounts, theoretically would need to come to County Board members for approval. Under the policy being put in place, any funding totaling less than $50,000 will be delegated to the county manager’s office for handling, with the provisos that there will be no undue “strings attached” and that the county manager will keep board members updated on donations that have been accepted.
Any donations totaling $50,000 or more will be brought to the County Board for review.
