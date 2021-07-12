Those with the need for speed are not going to like it, but Arlington County Board members on July 17 are expected to reduce speed limits by up to 10 mph on a number of different stretches of asphalt across the county.
The proposal, supported by the county manager, is another in a string of efforts by the Arlington government to reduce vehicular speeds on roadways, if those reductions can be done without leading drivers to divert elsewhere, county officials said. State law allows localities to reduce speeds on their streets following a traffic-engineering study.
The proposal before County Board members is to cut the speed limit from 35 mph to 25 mph on Army Navy Drive from South Joyce Street to 12th Street South, and to cut the speed limit from 30 mph to 25 mph on the following links:
• Army Navy Drive from 25th Street South to South Joyce Street.
• Kirkwood Road from Lee Highway to Washington Boulevard.
• Yorktown Boulevard/Little Falls Road from 26th Street North to Williamsburg Boulevard.
• South Eads Street from South Glebe Road to 24th Street South, and from Army Navy Drive to 15th Street South.
• 15th Street South from South Hayes Street to Richmond Highway.
It will cost about $10,500 to install the new signage, county officials said.
