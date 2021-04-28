[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington County Board members on April 20 approved a proposal by the Tenant-Landlord Commission to expand its membership from nine to 11 members.
“This is a very reasonable request,” said County Board member Takis Karantonis. “This will enhance the ability of the commission to incorporate new voices.”
Currently, the panel includes nine members: three representing tenants, three representing landlords and three from the general public. One of the new members will represent tenants, the other landlords.
The commission was established in 1974 as an advisory body, which it remains. Members are appointed for three-year terms, and can serve a maximum of two terms.
