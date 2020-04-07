Arlington’s county manager is anticipating a $56 million drop in revenue in the coming fiscal year due to the public-health pandemic, and on April 6 detailed a revised budget proposal to address the shortfall.
Mark Schwartz has opted to eliminate some proposals that had been part of his initial $1.4 billion budget package submitted in February, eliminating all employee raises and push back the opening of several capital projects, including the Long Bridge Park aquatics center and new Lubber Run Community Center.
The changes will help support what is expected to be a $34 million reduction in tax revenue on the county-government side; the school system will be expected to absorb $16 million in lost revenue.
County Board members before the crisis voted to advertise a real-estate tax rate of $1.026 per $100 assessed value, unchanged from the current year. Assuming that is the rate adopted, most Arlington homeowners would still pay more due to higher home assessments, which were released in January.
County officials already have lost several weeks of the budget-review process to public-health issues, and are running up against a deadline to get the package finished and tax rate adopted.
Board members anticipate holding a public hearing on the budget and tax rates on April 23, with approval of a final budget plan on April 30. The package takes effect July 1.
Full details can be found at https://budget.arlingtonva.us.
