The Arlington County government this week kicks off a two-month budget process that, when it all wraps up, will determine how much more property owners will have to pony up in the coming year.
County Manager Mark Schwartz will give County Board members the outline of his fiscal 2021 budget proposal during a Feb. 20 work session, then fill in more of the spending proposal at the board’s regular monthly meeting the evening of Feb. 25.
From there, board members will host a series of work sessions dealing with various parts of the spending plan:
• March 2: Planning, housing and human-services components.
• March 5: Department of Environmental Services.
• March 10: Parks and technology.
• March 17: Libraries, economic development and business-improvement districts.
• March 26: Police, fire, sheriff, emergency management.
• March 31: Courts and constitutional offices.
• April 2: Staff compensation, capital projects, debt service.
Board members will hold state-mandated public hearings on the budget on March 31 at 7 p.m. and on tax rates on April 2 at 7 p.m. before wrapping up deliberations and setting tax rates later in the spring.
For homeowners, property-tax bills are almost assuredly headed higher – the only question being how much.
The average assessment of residential properties across Arlington increased 4.3 percent, according to data provided by county officials on Jan. 17, with about 85 percent of all residential-property owners seeing increases.
For the owner of a typical single-family property assessed at $900,000 last year, the 2019 tax bill of $9,234 would rise nearly $400 to $9,631 in 2020 if the County Board opts to keep the tax rate at $1.026 per $100.
Board members have indicated they will not raise the tax rate this year (as they did, by 2 cents per $100, last year) but have not committed to reducing the rate in an effort to ease the burden on property owners.
The overall assessed value of all types of taxable property in Arlington grew 4.6 percent from 2019 to 2020, up from an increase of 3.5 percent the previous 12-month period. In addition to residential property:
• Total assessed value of apartments was up 8.9 percent.
• Total assessed value of office property was up 2.5 percent.
• Total assessed value of general commercial property (a catch-all that ranges from shopping malls to gas stations) was up 1.8 percent.
Real-estate tax bills, while adopted in the spring, are retroactive to the start of the year. Property taxes are due in two equal installments payable in June and October.
