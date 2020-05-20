Why, exactly, are Arlington’s parks still off-limits to the residents who pay for them?
That’s the question of one of the three candidates seeking to become the community’s next County Board member.
“Arlington County leaders should reopen parks, courts and fields for socially-distant casual recreation,” independent candidate Susan Cunningham said on May 19, although she drew the line at reopening facilities to accommodate contact sports.
That seems to be a position in line with that taken in neighboring Fairfax County, which on May 19 announced plans for the reopening of many of its park facilities in coming days.
Cunningham is facing Democrat Takis Karantonis and Republican Bob Cambridge in the July 7 special election to succeed Erik Gutshall, who died in April after a battle against brain cancer.
Cunningham – who is attempting to pull together a coalition of the likes that brought independent John Vihstadt to victory in 2014 – suggested Arlington officials should be a leader, not a follower, in addressing efforts as the region moves (however tentatively) toward reopening of daily life.
“We need to act quickly and fine-tune as we go,” she said. “Arlington County’s job must be to provide the best information in a transparent, timely and responsive way.”
(1) comment
[thumbup]to her for showing leadership. She has my vote.
