Leadership Center for Excellence and Volunteer Arlington have announced plans for the 2021 “Arlington Cares” celebration, recognizing those who provide service to local organizations.
The event represents “a heart-warming opportunity for all ages that celebrates the overwhelming goodness that is within our community,” the organization said.
Nominations opened March 1 and will run through May 3. An advisory panel will select award recipients, with the recognition event (expected to be held online due to the pandemic) slated for the evening of July 27. In addition, the event honors all volunteers who have served at least 100 hours during the course of a year.
For information, see the Website at https://leadercenter.org.
