The Catholic Diocese of Arlington’s Office of Catholic Schools has announced the hiring of Kristie Meyers as the principal of St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, the new fully virtual K-8 school which opened this fall.
Mrs. Meyers begins on January 4, 2021, and brings more than 20 years of educational experience in both public and private schools to this role. Dr. Leslie Lipovski, the Diocese’s Assistant Superintendent of Schools, has served as Acting Principal during the school’s first several months.
“St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, an innovation in Catholic education for our diocese and beyond, takes another important step in its maturation with the appointment of Kristie Meyers as Principal,” said Dr. Joseph Vorbach, Superintendent of Schools, Catholic Diocese of Arlington. “She is a talented and spirited Catholic educator who brings a wealth of experience to the role, including knowledge of pedagogy for online learning. Of course, we could not have made it to this point without Dr. Leslie Lipovski’s creative leadership as interim principal over the past four months. I am so grateful for her efforts.”
Most recently, Mrs. Meyers served as the Curriculum Coordinator for St. Bernadette Catholic School where she has overseen all aspects of the school’s testing and standardized assessments, student scheduling and curriculum delivery across all grade levels. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education with specialty areas in Science, Social Studies and Music from Indiana University. Additionally, she was awarded a Master of Science degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Indiana Wesleyan University, and an Educational Specialist degree in K-12 School Leadership from Regent University. Mrs. Meyers is currently completing her Ph.D. in K-12 School Leadership from Regent University. Mrs. Meyers is not only a school leader, but she and her husband Mark have two children who attend diocesan schools.
“I am humbled and blessed to be a part of the Diocese of Arlington’s mission to make Catholic education available to families who prefer a fully virtually option,” said Mrs. Meyers. “The team at St. Isidore is committed to ensuring the school meets the highest standards of educational excellence, providing instruction rooted in our Catholic faith in a virtual setting. I look forward to beginning this exciting role.”
St. Isidore has a current enrollment of 146 students and the capacity to grow moving forward. The school offers a comprehensive curriculum taught in diocesan Catholic schools at a cost of $6,000 per student. Weekly Mass, daily prayer and sacramental preparation are at the center of the program. For more information or to register, visit ArlingtonDiocese.org/StIsidore.
St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School is the 38th K-8 school in the Diocese of Arlington. All 41 brick-and-mortar Catholic schools in the Diocese, which serve 17,000 students, reopened in the fall for either safe-distance full-time in-person instruction or a combination of in-person instruction and e-Learning.
For more information, contact Amber Roseboom, Director of Media Relations, Catholic Diocese of Arlington, at 571-215-8731 or Amber.Roseboom@arlingtondiocese.org.
