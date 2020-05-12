A principal and a teacher from the Catholic Diocese of Arlington have received the highest annual honors from Marymount University’s Catholic School Leadership Program.
The Student of the Year award was presented to Adrianne Jewett, principal of Our Lady of Good Counsel School in Vienna, and the Intern of the Year award was given to Emily Stocker, technology coordinator and teacher at St. Thomas School Cathedral School in Arlington.
The awards were presented Monday evening at the annual teacher education banquet, which was held virtually.
“We are proud of all of our graduates and happy to honor Adrianne and Emily. They are committed to our faith and dedicated to promoting the Catholic identity of their schools," said Sister Patricia Helene Earl, director of the Catholic School Leadership Program. “Adrianne, while serving as full-time principal of her school, has clearly grasped the skills and dispositions of leadership with insight and immediately discerned their appropriate application in her actual role. Emily, while teaching full-time, has energetically demonstrated her leadership abilities and talents as she worked with her principal on significant school projects throughout her internship.”
Marymount University’s Master of Education in Administration and Supervision is an online program designed to prepare students worldwide for school administration in Catholic schools, as well as public or private schools.
