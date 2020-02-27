With the days ticking down until residents across the nation receive “invitations” to participate in the 2020 federal census in the mail, Arlington officials are continuing their efforts to get everyone counted.
“We need all hands on deck,” said Elizabeth Hardy, a county-government demographer and the center of the local census effort.
Hardy said the government’s efforts were paying dividends in raising awareness of the importance of participation.
“We’ve had a lot going on, and we have so much more,” she said.
“Census Day” is April 1, but residents will begin receiving mailings from the federal government about March 12. Hoping that most respondents will fill out the required information online, those invitations will include custom ID numbers for use over the Internet.
(Those who do not respond will get a number of reminders in the mail, followed later in the spring by visits from Census Bureau “enumerators” who will gather the information in person, as in days of old.)
Arlington and the nation last went through a census in 2010, and despite the best efforts of the local government, the county’s participation rate declined slightly from the 2000 census to 74 percent, below the state average – something of an embarrassment for a community that proclaims its civic-mindedness.
(Ironically, it wasn’t traditionally hard-to-reach communities that contributed to that decline, but rather single-family neighborhoods that previously could be counted on to be census-responders without prodding. This time around, Arlington officials are working to engage all communities in the county in a variety of ways.)
County Manager Mark Schwartz on Feb. 25 confirmed that he plans to offer a two-hour break – from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – for all county staff on April 1, so they can respond to the census if they have not already done so. He is asking the business community to do the same on that day.
Schwartz said he hoped that spreading the message far and wide would help improve participation.
“It’s getting down to the point where we’re going to have to deliver,” he said. “We’ll see what happens.”
The 2010 census recorded more than 207,000 individuals living in Arlington, a figure that is expected to morph into about 240,000 in the 2020 count. County-government officials estimate that each person not counted in the census costs the local government about $2,000 in federal funding.
The first federal census – which also was the first comprehensive national census by any country – was conducted during a nine-month period beginning in August 1790, carried out by U.S. marshals. It determined that the population of the fledgling nation was about 3.9 million, with Virginia the most populous state at just under 750,000, although its borders then included all of modern-day West Virginia plus large tracts of present-day Kentucky.
• • •
For information on the local effort, see the Website at www.arlingtonva.us/census.
