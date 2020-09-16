The Arlington Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will conduct a “virtual” disaster-preparedness-and-response training course in Spanish from Oct. 28-Nov. 21, aimed at meeting the needs of the nearly 16 percent of county residents who are Latino.
“By acquiring the knowledge and skills, the Spanish-speaking community will be able to help each other at the household and neighborhood level and be better equipped to interact with and assist first-responders,” said Pablo Gonzalez, a Spanish-speaking instructor for the program and a member of the Anne Arundel/Annapolis Community Emergency Response Team.
CERT training teaches volunteers skills such as fire safety, light search-and-rescue, team organization and disaster-medical operations. These skills allow community members to step up when first-responders are delayed by the magnitude of the disaster.
To date, more than 950 individuals have been trained through the program in Arlington.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtoncert.org.
