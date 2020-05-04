The Arlington Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will be offering online training starting May 7, having shifted from its traditional in-person programming due to the public-healthy situation.
Participants will complete training through self-study and online courses, augmented by practice sessions at the Arlington County Fire Department Training Academy when in-person activities resume.
The program is sponsored by the Arlington County government and has trained more than 800 to provide disaster-response services in case of natural or manmade disasters.
For information on the program, see the Websites at www.arlingtoncert.org and https://emergency.arlingtonva.us/get-involved/cert.
