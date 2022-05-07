Finalists have been named in the 36th annual Arlington Best Business Awards, presented by the Arlington Chamber of Commerce.
“The Chamber has received many noteworthy submissions this year, ensuring a highly competitive selection process,” the business organization said. Finalists in various categories include:
• Large Business: Excella; Gilbane Building Co.
• Service: First Command; KW Metro Center; Painter Roofing and Construction LLC.
• Non-Profit: Arlington Neighborhood Village; Leadership Center for Excellence; Offender Aid & Restoration; Restoration Immigration Legal Aid.
• Technology: NEOSTEK.
• Retail: Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe; Rocklands Barbeque & Grilling Co.; Sushi-Zen.
The nominations and awards “recognize businesses in the Arlington community that go above and beyond to serve clients and make Arlington a great place to work and live,” the Chamber said.
Awards will be presented at a dinner ceremony on Wednesday, May 25 at Army Navy Country Club. The event also will feature the enshrinement of Sonia Johnston into the Arlington Business Hall of Fame.
For tickets and information, see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org.
