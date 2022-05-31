The Arlington Chamber of Commerce on May 25 presented its annual Best Business Awards, celebrating Chamber members that consistently exceed expectations for their customers and the community.
“This prestigious awards dinner recognizes businesses in the Arlington community that go above and beyond to serve clients and make Arlington a great place to work and live,” Chamber officials said.
Recipients included Rocklands Barbeque & Grilling Co. (2022 Sustainable Business of the Year); Offender Aid & Restoration (2022 Nonprofit Business of the Year); NEOSTEK Inc. (2022 Technology Small Business of the Year); Sushi-Zen Japanese Restaurant (2022 Retail Small Business of the Year); Painter Roofing and Construction LLC (2022 Service Small Business of the Year); and Gilbane Building Co. (2022 Large Business of the Year).
