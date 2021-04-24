[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington Chamber of Commerce has announced finalists for its 35th annual Best Business Awards, to be presented May 19 in a hybrid ceremony both live and online.
The awards are presented to organizations that have seen significant growth or stability while also delivering exceptional customer service and show a concern for the Arlington community.
Nominees are:
• Retail: Crystal City Wine Shop; The Cookery; We, the Pizza.
• Large Business: Comcast, Dominion Energy, Nestlé.
• Technology: Deft Consulting; VerticalApps.
• Service: MMA & Sports Rehab; Northwest Federal Credit Union; OrthoVirginia.
• Non-Profit: Arlington Street People’s Assistance Network; Arlington Thrive; Doorways.
• Sustainability: Home Energy Medics; Leaders in Energy.
For information on the awards, call (703) 525-2400 or see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org.
