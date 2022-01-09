[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington Chamber of Commerce is suggesting that local residents wishing to honor the life of recently deceased former Chamber president Rich Doud can contribute to the Rich Doud Arlington Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Fund, managed by the Arlington Community Foundation.
The fund supports college scholarships for students who demonstrate academic merit, financial need and community leadership.
Contributions that have been made to the fund since Doud’s death in December show “just how much Rich meant to our community,” Chamber officials said.
Doud served as president of the Chamber for 23 years before retiring in 2014.