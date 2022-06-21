The Arlington Chamber of Commerce recently presented its annual Public-Safety Awards, lauding the best in service among Arlington’s public-safety personnel.
At the event, Firefighter-Paramedic Jeremy Tate of the Arlington County Fire Department was presented with the Valor Award. Garnering Life-Saving Awards were Arlington Sheriff’s Deputy Babatunde Agboola, Deputy Seaton Sok and Deputy Christopher Laureano; Arlington Police Officer Jesse Brown, Cpl. Thomas DeNoville and Cpl. Juan Montoya; and Arlington Fire Department Firefighter C.J. Kretzer and Firefighter Aaron Scoville.
In addition, Aaron Miller of the Arlington Department of Public-Safety Communications and Emergency Management; Cpl. Shellie Pugh-Washington of the Sheriff’s Office; Master Police Officer Tara Crider of the Police Department and Capt. Cheryl Long of the Fire Department received Meritorious Service Awards, based on their excellence over an extended tenure.
A recording of the awards program – which was held in conjunction with the Chamber’s annual State of the County program – is available on YouTube. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org.
