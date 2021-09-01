[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Kate Bates, president and CEO of the Arlington Chamber of Commerce, has been tapped to serve as chair-elect for 2021-22 of the Virginia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (VACCE).
The new leadership team was unveiled at the organization’s annual membership meeting, held at the Omni Homestead in Hot Springs.
Bates will serve under chair Danielle Fitz-Hugh of the Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce, and likely will rotate into the top leadership position for the 2022-23 year.
“Our industry is an incredibly collaborative one, and I can’t think of a more supportive community than VACCE, where our chambers of commerce throughout Virginia support each other by sharing ideas and best practices,” Bates said.
Also serving on the organization’s executive committee for 2021-22 are Grafton deButts, Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce (secretary); Beth Rhinehart, Bristol Va./Tenn. Chamber of Commerce (treasurer); and Teresa Hammond, Alleghany Highlands Chamber of commerce (immediate past president).