Arlington Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Kate Bates has been tapped as chair of the Virginia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (VACCE) for 2022-23.
“Our industry is one that thrives on collaboration, and I can’t think of a more supportive community than VACCE,” Bates said in a statement. “In addition to providing forward-looking educational content, VACCE connects chamber professionals throughout the commonwealth with a network of people in their role in various communities who they can share ideas with.”
Also selected to serve in leadership roles were Beth Rhinehart, Bristol Chamber of Commerce, chair-elect; Regina Hilliard, Luray-Page County Chamber of Commerce, secretary; and John Brandt, Southern Virginia Regional Chamber of Commerce, treasurer. Danielle Fitz-Hugh of the Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce is immediate past chair.
From Northern Virginia, Joe Haggerty of the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce and Jennifer Rose of the Central Fairfax Chamber of Commerce also will serve on the VACCE board of directors.
